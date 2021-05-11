Masters Roma 2021: Rain frustrates Djokovic on his return to the slopes in Rome

The rain interrupted this Tuesday the second round match of the 1000 Masters in Rome between the Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the world and current champion, and the American Taylor fritz (n.31), when ‘Nole’ was winning 6-3, 5-5.

Djokovic left the center court of the Foro Italico visibly annoyed, with himself and with the judge, after losing his serve with 5-4 in favor and wasting the opportunity to sentence the match.

The Serbian, five times champion in Rome in ten finals, started positively, but little by little I made avoidable mistakes and reacted angrily, shouting towards his technical body.

He also ended up complaining to the referee considering that I should have intervened earlier to interrupt the game Because of the rain.

The duel, by the way, is a reissue of the famous match that both played in the third round of the last Australian Open, when the Serbian suffered an abdominal injury that almost curtailed his aspirations in Melbourne.

Then Djokovic was able to overcome the pain and win in five sets a game in which he was on the verge of abandonment.