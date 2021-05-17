Masters Roma 2021: Rafa Nadal – Zverev: Schedule and where to watch the quarterfinal match of the Master 1000 in Rome on TV today

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev faces are seen again in the sand of the Roman Italic Forum, a week after meeting in the rooms of the Mutua Madrid Open,

Nadal seek revenge of the defeat suffered in the Magic Box against which he was later champion of the contest after defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final. Be the ninth confrontation between the two with Rafa dominating the precedents by five wins to three.

Spanish comes from beat Denis Shapovalov in three sets, saving two match balls while the Teuton was also forced to reach the tiebreaker sleeve to end Kei Nishiori’s resistance.

Time and television channel to see the Nadal – Zverev quarterfinals of the 1000 Masters in Rome

The quarterfinal match of the Masters 1,000 of Rome 2021 Come in Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev I know how to play at 12.00 hours on the second shift of the Central Court of the Foro Italico. It can be followed on television live through #Vamos, the sports themed channel of the Movistar + pay television platform.

