Masters Roma 2021: Rafa Nadal: “They are fights and battles that can be used for a few weeks”

Rafael Nadal was satisfied to reach the quarterfinals of the 1000 Masters in Rome for the sixteenth time in his career. The Spaniard was able to lift two match points in the twelfth game of the third set against Denis Shapovalov.

Match. “They are satisfactory victories. I have fought and fought many hours, all the time with the adverse score. The satisfaction is great and even more so when I have not played at a perfect level today because I have done things wrong. These days you have to hold on and be with a positive attitude, without complaining. The normal thing is that when things go like this, the game ends badly, losing. They are fights and battles that can be used for a few weeks. “

Sensations “I don’t like to analyze every day if I progress or not. Yesterday I played a good game and today it was not easy to play well when things have started so badly in all sets. I have found good things too: I have made some passings, the right it has worked at times, the percentage of services has gone to more … “.

Roland Garros. “When I finish here, I will have two weeks to prepare for Roland Garros. I live day by day, one cannot think of only four tournaments a year because if not, in the end it is frustrating. I think I will have options of arriving well prepared at Paris and I am confident that I will be able to work well for it. I have a good load of games, long games in which I have had to fight; I have played some good ones, some bad ones, I have had all kinds of situations. “

Zverev. “Here the court is not the largest in the world, so against a player like him, who serves strong, it is difficult. Here everything has more control than in Madrid. I prefer to play in Rome against him. Madrid is the worst possible situation for him. play against someone like him. “