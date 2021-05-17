Masters Roma 2021: Rafa Nadal lifts two match balls against Shapovalov and goes to the quarterfinals of Rome

Updated 05/13/2021 – 17:40

Rafael Nadal will be for the sixteenth time in the quarterfinals of the 1000 Masters in Rome, where he only failed once, in the 2008 edition, when he was defeated by his compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The victim this Thursday was Denis Shapovalov, number 14 in the ranking at 22, with a score of 3-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (3), in three hours and 27 minutes.

The Spaniard saved two elimination balls in the twelfth round of the tiebreaker. A missed backhand and a cane sank the young Canadian’s hopes.

The match started at 2:00 p.m., almost an hour after Ashleigh Barty defeated Veronika Kudermetova. The day before, Nadal had complained that in Thursday’s order of play he appeared in the third turn, just after Barty-Kudermetova. He said that the program was badly done and the organization rectified by agreeing with him.

On the first day with an audience in the stands (25 percent capacity), the nine-time champion in the Italian capital suffered more than ever, but won as almost always when he plays on slow court.

Shapovalov arrived the appointment with four wins on the brick dust tour, two of them this week: Jeremy Chardy (Barcelona), Dusan Lajovic (Estoril), Kamil Majchrzak and Stefano Travaglia (Rome).

The start was a carbon copy of the debut against Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard, standing on his legs, delivered his serve and did it a second time to find himself 4-0 behind in the result. Of the 23 first points, 17 fell for the Canadian. It took 23 minutes to brand his locker and avoid a painful, hysterical donut.

Denis, more active, was the sole owner of the game. Everything that happened in the central field depended on your racket.

It was to win the first game and the scenery changed. Nadal put on his overalls and scored the first break. Without making a sound, he was eating his rival’s ground. Shapovalov winners turned unforced errors. The world number three was served by the serves and I stopped feeling the permanent pressure with the remains that came from the other side of the net.

In the midst of the manacor’s reaction, an operator had to go out to fix the nails on the white line. The scoreboard reflected a 4-3. Nadal will lift three set balls. He could not with the fourth, crashing a reverse to the net.

The Spaniard has not generated what he used to before with the service, a blow that does not usually allow him to start the points with an advantage. They have lost it in their last 11 games. Mohamed Lahyani again admonished him for delaying the staging of the ball.

Turning point

In the stands he took note of everything that happened Jannik Sinner. Shapovalov showed the decision on the sand that he lacked when he had the advantage yesterday in the two rounds. The Canadian again put one more gear to get to 3-0. He even had a 4-0 ball.

The king of the land was not going to give up so easily and returned to the scene. He signed the tables scoring five games in a row. The party was to be decided by small details. The first detail was that the Canadian was made for the fifth time with the opponent’s service (3-1). The second, that Nadal returned the break immediately afterwards. With 3-3, Rafa had the option of getting ahead. The door was slammed shut. It was a heads or tails and the head was for the best in history on slow court. Tomorrow awaits Alexander Zverev, who also had to come back against Kei Nishikori to finally raise his arms 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4. Madrid’s revenge is served and, moreover, at the same level of competition.