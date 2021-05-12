Masters Roma 2021: Rafa Nadal – Denis Shapovalov: schedule and where to watch the round of 16 in Rome on TV

Rafael Nadal Y Denis Shapovalov they are going to face each other in the Round of 16 of the 1000 Masters in Rome, third of the clay court calendar. The clash will oppose one of the dominators tennis of the last decades and the undisputed dominator of the clay with a young player of great terms, which is still waiting for a resounding success that takes him out of the condition of ‘promise’ and turns him into tangible and immediate reality.

Denis Shapovalov, a 22-year-old Canadian, is number 14 on the ATP. Has already been ‘top 10’, account to his credit with a single title (Stockholm, 2019) and the final of Pars-Bercy, also in 2019. That season finale was about to be magical for him, as he led the Canadian team in the final of the Davis cup of Madrid, then defeating Berrettini, Fritz Y Khachanov, falling before Nadal in one of the final matches. This year, however, he has not yet visited the final rounds: he has the semifinals of Dubai as the best result and in the gravel season he has played the second round of the God, lost the first time in Estoril and the second in Madrid. In Rome it has surpassed Majrchrzak (6-1 and 6-3) and Travaglia (7-6 and 6-3).

Rafael Nadal champion was proclaimed in the God, beating in the final Tsitsipas, and thus adding its eighteenth season adding at least one title. Among them are 13 Roland Garros and almost all existing land titles, and several times. After God he stayed in the quarterfinals of Madrid.

Rafael Nadal and Denis Shapovalov have met three times so far, with 2-1 for the Spanish. Denis won the first match, at the Canada 2017 (3-6, 6-4, 7-6) and Nadal precisely in the eighth of Rome 2018 (6-4, 6-1) and in the aforementioned final of the Davis cup (6-3, 7-6).

Time and television channel to see the Nadal – Shapovapov of the round of 16 of the 1000 Masters in Rome

The match of round of 16 of Masters 1,000 of Rome 2021 between Rafael Nadal Y Denis Shapovalov I know how to play in third shift of the Central Court of the Foro Italico, after the Djokovic-Davidovich (10:00) and the Barty-Kudermetova, so the game will probably be played after 13:00, Spanish peninsular time. It can be followed by television on direct through #Go, the sports themed channel of the pay television platform Movistar +.

