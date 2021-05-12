Masters Roma 2021: Rafa Nadal comes back against Sinner to stand in the round of 16 in Rome

Updated 05/12/2021 – 21:19

Rafael Nadal He qualified this Wednesday for the eighth of the 1000 Masters in Rome after ending the resistance of Jannik Sinner, with a score of 7-5 and 6-4.

The members of the ‘Next Gen’ are especially good for the Balearic when they are measured on clay: 19 games played and as many victories.

Another young man is due tomorrow, named Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian, number 14 in the ranking at 22, beat local Stefano Travaglia by 7-6 (2) and 6-3. They have been measured three times, with a 2-1 record for the Spaniard.

Sinner, the new standard-bearer of Italian tennis, called to dominate the circuit in the immediate future with Jannik, Matteo Berrettini or Lorenzo Musetti, tutelage the best slow court specialist in history.

He has already added 64 triumphs within the four walls of the Foro Italico, the same as in the US Open, which have earned him nine titles. Only at Roland Garros (100), Monte Carlo (73), Australian Open (69) and Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell (66).

Nadal had to clear up the doubts generated by his recent defeat to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. He landed in the Italian capital on Sunday and began training under Francis Roig. Today I warmed up with the local Marco Cecchinato.

Sinner started with a ‘break’ up in the opening game. The heavy conditions of the central field helped the local star. Rafa knew of the danger of his adversary and did not let him escape. I returned the break immediately after.

It took the champion of 20 majors a world to carry out his services. Ricardo Piatti’s pupil breaks for the second time in the fifth game coinciding with a warning from the chair umpire to Nadal for time in the service.

The manacor defends himself arguing that he was sweating and needed to go dry on the towel, located in the corners.

Sinner made the same mistakes as in the only precedent between the two at Roland Garros. He did not know how to manage the advantages on the scoreboard.

Nadal made three set balls with 5-4 and 0-40. His rival neutralized all of them with an ease only matched by a select few: two winning rights and an unforced error. Up to seven attempts required the nine-time champion of Rome to get ahead in the scoring.

The script in the continuation was exactly the same: ‘break’ for Sinner, who was unwilling to give up. The transalpine was situated with a favorable 4-2. Nadal reappeared to sign another pica comeback, clinging to brick dust as no one knows how to do. His were the next four games.

Despite the defeat of Daniil Medvedev in his debut with his compatriot Aslan Karatsev, Rafa has mathematically impossible to overtake the Russian whatever he does in Rome. In this way, he will be third seeded at Roland Garros and he will be able to face Novak Djokovic in the hypothetical semifinals.