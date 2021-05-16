Masters Roma 2021: Rafa Nadal and Djokovic will experience chapter 57 of the greatest rivalry in tennis

Updated 05/15/2021 – 21:24

The greatest rivalry in tennis history will continue this Sunday in the final in Rome. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will live their 57th duel between them and the sixth in the Italian capital. Novak dominates the precedents by 29 to 27 and Rafa is the one who has raised his arms the most times in finals in the Foro Italico (3-2).

Nadal did the job first after defeating Reilly Opelka and The Serbian seconded him after getting off the local Lorenzo Sonego by 6-3, 6-7 (5) and 6-2. . By the way, he silenced the football stands that filled 25 percent of the capacity of the central field and that even allowed himself the luxury of throwing insults.

This was Nadal’s victory against Opelka … to play the final against Djokovic

The big 18 champion offered a gray version. Sac to close the victory with 6-5 in the second set and failed. He also stepped back into sudden death when he led 3-0.

All in all, he left 4 hours and 56 minutes on the track on Saturday, which will determine the final tomorrow against an opponent who has eliminated Opelka in one hour and 32 minutes. The duel will start at 5:00 p.m.

Nadal and Djokovic saw each other was in the Roland Garros quarterfinals, in the 2006 edition. Rafa was already Rafa and Djokovic was not a credited rival and he retired with breathing problems after giving up the first two sets 6-4.

The Serbian and the Spaniard have met in nine ‘Grand Slam’ finals. Nadal dominates by five wins to four. Up to 13 times they have come across the fight for a 1,000 Masters crown. Novak prevails slightly in the set by seven wins to six.

However, it is the Spaniard who has been victorious the most when the clashes have been on brick dust: 5 to 4. Djokovic clings to the fact that he was the only Spanish executioner in Rome finals. I surpassed him in 2011 and 2014.

To find the last precedent between the two in a TMS category tournament, you have to go back precisely to the land of the Foro Italico in the 2019 edition.

The last time they challenged each other on a tennis court was in the 2020 Roland Garros final. Nadal passed over his rival in three sets. After 217 days, the great classic of the racket returns.