Masters Roma 2021: Pavlyuchenkova retires and Romanian Tig will be Muguruza’s first rival

The Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova He withdrew this Tuesday from the tournament in Rome due to injury and was replaced by Romanian Patricia Tig, as a ‘lucky loser’, as a rival of Garbie mugurza in the first round.

Pavlyuchenkova, number 30 in the world and who arrived after being a semifinalist in Madrid, had to give up her match at the last minute for an abdominal problem and Tig, who had lost in the rankings against the American Christina McHale, was repeated, reported the organizers.

Muguruza, who returns to compete in Rome after miss the Madrid tournament due to injury, has never faced Tig, number 64 in the WTA ranking.

The Spanish, number 12 in the world, was twice semifinalist on the clay of the Foro Italico.