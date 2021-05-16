Masters Roma 2021: Nadal: “It was one of my best matches on clay”

Updated 05/14/2021 – 15:18

Rafael Nadal, who stood in his sixteenth semifinal of the 1,000 Masters in Rome by defeating the German Alexander Zverev, He considered this Friday that he played “one of his best matches on clay” and that “winning under pressure” increases his confidence.

“When you fight, you usually have some prize. I fought a lot yesterday (against Canadian Denis Shapovalov) and in the end I was able to win and he allowed me to play today. Today I played much better than yesterday, I played more solidly. It was one of my best matches. on the ground against a very tough opponent, “Nadal said at the end of the match.

“It is a great victory, it is important to have won under pressure, because in the last weeks I had lost important points, this week I moved better and I am super happy,” he added.

Nadal, nine times champion in Rome, will meet in the semifinals with the American Reilly Opelka, number 47, a powerful player, two meters and eleven centimeters, with a very strong serve.

“Opelka is a tough opponent, very complicated, he has a huge serve, I have to be focused on my serve. We’ll see, I know he has a great serve, I have to play well, solid, try to make him play one more shot. a Masters 1,000, you have to be focused, “he said.

The one from Manacor is very happy with how he was able to compete this Friday after an effort of three and a half hours needed the day before to beat Shapovalov, nullifying two break balls.

“I have played more games, I have been working well. Beyond the resistance, I lacked a bit of spark and it was what I was looking for. Today again I defended better, the game better and that for me is the important thing. There were many points long, I’ve had the ability to play another ball inside, “he considered.

He also reassured about his condition after he fell during the first set of the match against Zverev and suffered some injuries to various parts of the body.

“Several parts of my body hurt, because I have injuries in different places. It was in a race, my foot got stuck in the line. I hit my wrist, I got scared a little, but after a few seconds I realized it was nothing, “he said.