Masters Roma 2021: Nadal: “I don’t know if to participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo”

Deep draft pump for the Spanish Olympic sport. Rafael Nadal, our last standard bearer and winner of two olympic golds, one individual in Beijing 2008 and another in doubles forming a couple with Marc Lopez In Ro 2016, he assured today at a press conference that he may not be in Tokyo 2020.

Nadal spoke on the eve of his debut at the 1000 Masters in Rome and has not evaded this thorny issue when questioned, among other things because His commitment to Spain, both in the Games and in the Davis Cup, is beyond doubt.

To the question of whether to participate in his third Olympic Games – London 2012 was already lost due to injury – the manacor has been as clear as it can be today, when more than two months until the opening of Tokyo 2020.

In a normal year I always have my calendar clear from January 1, but this year is different. You have to be flexible

“I don’t know yet, I can’t give a clear answer because I don’t know. In a normal world I would never think of missing the Games, of course, we all know how important they are to me. In these situations, I don’t know, we’ll see in a couple of months, “he assured.

“I have to organize my calendar. In a normal year I always have my calendar clear from January 1, but this year is different. You have to be flexible, “he added about it.

The pandemic as a backdrop

The winner of Big 20 did not hide that the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from being controlled, especially in Japan, where there are several prefectures in a state of emergency, including Tokyo, can influence your final decision.

“The pandemic has made us live things that we were not used to. When you talk about a pandemic, you talk about young people, but I think they have the energy to adapt more. For us who lead a life living in conditions that have changed dramatically and are more aware of the problems, this concern is more pronounced, “he said.

When we talk about a pandemic we talk about young people, but I think they have the energy to adapt more

“We (the most expert tennis players) have a life playing with the public, maybe we need that a little more, but it’s all theories and search for reasons. There is a young generation that is good. It is life, a wheel that does not stop for anyone“, he stressed.

“First, (he, the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Swiss Roger Federer) we are missing events. Second, there is a new generation that is very good. Third, we are 33, 34 and 39 years old. Normally nothing is forever “, added the Balearic tennis player about the dominance of the new generation in the last tournaments.

Tomorrow will be one of the most difficult starts possible, against Sinner, I hope to be prepared

Regarding his game and his match tomorrow against Jannik Sinner, number 18 in the world and great hope of Italian tennis, Nadal assured that he still has the illusion of lifting a tenth trophy at the Foro Italico.

“In Madrid I played very well, then I had two bad games and everything was lost (against the German Alexander Zverev), but in Madrid I played at my best level in recent times. Here I had to adapt to new conditions, that takes time, but I’m ready. Tomorrow will be one of the most difficult starts possible, against Sinner, I hope to be prepared, “he finished.