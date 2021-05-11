Masters Roma 2021: Muguruza reappears in Rome crushing Romanian Tig

Comfortable and rainy debut of Garbie muguruza at the Internazionali d’Italia against the Romanian Patricia tig, which at the last minute replaced the injured Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova as ‘lucky loser’. Caracas won 6-1 and 6-2 in just one hour and seven minutes.

Muguruza, the twelfth seed of the tournament, had never faced Tig, a player who has the Roland Garros 2020 third round as the most outstanding result and that only has one WTA title in its history, the Istanbul Tournament that same year.

Garbie, semifinalist at Foro Italico in 2016, 2017 and 2020 and what comes from miss the Mutua Madrid Open due to a muscle injury, he channeled the duel very early despite losing his serve in the third game because Tig was unable to secure his serve during the entire first heat..

The Spanish, with a 79% first servesNor did she give her rival a choice in the second set, despite a further loss of service that allowed the Romanian to momentarily equalize the set at two.

Muguruza had to be attended by a scratch on the heel of her left foot with 6-1 and 5-2 on the scoreboard, before closing the game with a deep serve that his rival subtracted from the net.

The pupil of Conchita Martinez I will measure the American in the second round Bernarda pear, that another of the matches of the day won 6-3, 6-2 to the Slovenian Tamara zidansek.

To be the first confrontation between the Spanish and the American in a part of the table in which a duel against the Ukrainian is likely Elina Svitolina in the next round.