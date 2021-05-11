Masters Roma 2021: Muguruza: “I don’t see why not go to the Games, I’m eager to play there”

Garbie Muguruza confirmed his participation in the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo and considered that he does not see “why not play”, after several players expressed doubts about the real possibilities of organizing them safely.

“Until now I don’t see why I shouldn’t play, I’m happy to play in Tokyo, I was only at the Olympic Games once, in Ro 2016. I am excited. They sure are organizing it well and I’m looking forward to it. “Garbie said at a press conference in Rome, after win with a solid 6-1 and 6-2 their first match, against the Romanian Patricia Tig.

His words come a few hours after Rafa Nadal will announce that he has not yet decided whether to go to the Tokyo Games: “I can’t give a clear answer because I don’t know. In a normal world I would never think of missing the Games, of course, we all know how important they are to me. In these situations, I don’t know, we’ll see in a couple of months.”

The Spanish player also reported that had the opportunity to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United States and that he has not received communications about the plan from the Spanish Olympic Committee to vaccinate athletes in view of Tokyo.

Garbie analyzed his match against Tig, who became her rival at the last minute due to the injury of the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. “It was a strange day, I woke up with the sun and with a rival (Pavlyuchenkova), and in the end there was rain and a different rival (Tig),” he stressed.

Train with men

At the moment her next rival in Rome will be the American Bernarda Pera, in a match that Garbie sees as an opportunity to continue looking for “good feelings”. He also recognized that he likes to train with men because the ball “has a different weight” and that motivates him to increase his level more and more. He did it with Karen Khachanov before this tournament with Roma. “It’s fun for me. I’d love to keep doing it because I think it helps me and improves my game.

I consider that, despite being “one of the tennis players who played the best this year”, It is still too early to know if I will be able to conquer the Roland Garros, which will be played in Paris from May 30 to June 13. “There is still so much left for Roland Garros. It is true that this break due to an injury that I had (Madrid was lost) did not help much. The good thing is to continue competing. I am starting to pick up pace little by little and I have two weeks to prepare. But it is difficult, there are many parties and now I don’t even think about whether I am a candidate, “she said.