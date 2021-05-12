Masters Roma 2021: Medvedev resigns on clay: defeat to Karatsev in Rome debut

Updated 05/12/2021 – 15:59

Daniil Medvedev He is agreeing with his results to speech adopted since the beginning of the European clay court tour in the sense that he does not like the surface.

Despite being world number two, the Russian is not competitive on clay. A new proof of this has been this Wednesday. Exempt from the first round as the third favorite, debut with defeat against compatriot Aslan Karatsev 6-2, 6-4.

Medvedev’s ordeal in brick dust will end from May 30 to June 13 with the Roland Garros dispute. At the moment, he continues to lose the opportunity to score points in the ranking.

Daniil’s only victory this season on slow pitch came against Alejandro Davidovich at the Mutua Madrid Open. Throughout his professional career, 11 games have been won away from the fast tracks.

Medvedev explodes against the ground after losing the first set: “I don’t want to play here”

Karatsev, without making a sound, has become the revelation of 2021 in his own right. He will face the American Reilly Opelka in the second round of Rome.

Aslan, Brand new Australian Open semifinalist since the previous one, Dubi champion and Belgrade finalist after defeating Novak Djokovic, has risen 265 places in the world rankings in just five months.