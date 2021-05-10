Masters Roma 2021: Jannik Sinner, Nadal’s first rival at the Masters 1,000 in Rome

Updated 10/05/2021 – 15:22

A week after facing Carlos Alcaraz, in the most attractive generational duel that can be seen in Spanish tennis, Rafael Nadal will experience another duel this Wednesday with an outstanding member of the new generation of tennis players.

Is about Jannik Sinner, number 18 in the ranking at 19 years old and probably the greatest promise in world tennis for his good results at such a young age.

And it is that the Italian has already won two titles, Sofa and Great Ocean Road Open, in addition to playing the final of a 1,000 Masters like Miami. Only two other compatriots sneaked into the fight for a tournament in the category: Fabio Fognini, 2019 Monte Carlo champion and Matteo Berrettini, who yielded on Sunday at the Mutua Madrid Open with Alexander Zverev. Only the Pole Hubert Hurkacz stopped him.

On the clay tour, he has the semifinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell as his cap. In Rome he plays at home and this Monday he gave a good account in his debut of Ugo Humbert by 6-2 and 6-4.

Humbert is a hard surface specialist, but he falters on clay. If it occupies position 32 in the ranking, it is thanks to having conquered the Auckland and Antwerp events last season.

It will be the second time he has crossed paths with Nadal. The first was in the last quarter of Roland Garros. It is true that the manacor prevailed in two sets, but it is also true that Sinner had a ‘break’ advantage in the first two sets.

Nadal liked the potential of Ricardo Piatti’s pupil so much that the champion of 20 majors invited him to be his ‘sparring’ in the Adelaide bubble as a prelude to the Australian Open.

Rafa has completed his second day of training today on the tracks of the Foro Italico that have seen him win nine times. In the Roman capital he is accompanied by Francis Roig as coach and this Monday he trained alongside Nikoloz Basilashvili.