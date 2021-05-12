Masters Roma 2021: Garbie Muguruza overcomes physical problems and goes to the second round of Rome

Updated 05/12/2021 – 14:09

Garbie muguruza, twelfth favorite of the Roma box, sud and suffered this Wednesday to stand in the eighth of the WTA 1.000 of the Foro Italico.

She had to face Bernarda Pera, whom she beat 2-6, 6-0 and 7-5, and the physical problems that seem to haunt her since she stepped onto the green land of Charleston.

The Spaniard, who dropped out of the Mutua Madrid Open at the last minute due to discomfort in her left leg, returned yesterday with a triumph in Rome against the Romanian Tig. The low demand of the party allowed him to carry it out without major problems.

Pera s has demanded him from the first point this Wednesday. The American, the 69th on the WTA charts, stole all four aces from the first set and took the lead on the scoreboard.

At the conclusion, Garbie requested the presence of the tournament physiotherapist and went to the locker room to be treated. This time it was the right leg. He came out with a bulky bandage sticking out of his leg.

Pear spent the time taking out so as not to get cold. It got so cold that, at a glance, it fitted a donut. In the tiebreaker, the American dominated 4-1, but Conchita Martinez’s ward pulled from the hierarchy to stay alive in competition.

Tomorrow Elina Svitolina is waiting for you. They have crossed paths 11 times, with a baggage of six victories to five for the Ukrainian.