Masters Roma 2021: Djokovic’s hole: he has wasted 56 break balls in five games

Updated 05/16/2021 – 12:15

Novak Djokovic left 4 hours and 56 minutes yesterday in the continuation of the quarters with Stefanos Tsitsipas and in the semifinals against Lorenzo Sonego.

The Serbian spent much longer than he would have liked on the track, something that would probably be a handicap when he faced the final against Rafael Nadal this afternoon (17.00), due to his bad management in the break balls.

Against Sonego, he served for the match at 6-5 in the second set and then dominated 3-0 in sudden death. The denouement went to the tiebreaker sleeve.

The statistics in tennis do not lie and in the last five games, the world number one has missed 56 break balls. The two defeats on this clay court tour came as a consequence.

In the eighth of the 1,000 Monte Carlo Masters, against Daniel Evans, he presented a 3/10 at the end of the match. And in the semi-finals in Belgrade with the Russian Aslan Karatsev, the lack of accuracy at the time of closing the games since the return was more: 5/28.

“I only think about recovering physically because without legs I will not be able to face Nadal,” he commented after defeating Sonego after nine on Saturday night. “Rafa had said somewhere that he, Federer and I are older. And I do not agree. We have joked about that, that old people do not give up.”