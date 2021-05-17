Masters Roma 2021: Djokovic is “hungry for knowledge” and wants to study health and history

Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number 1, reviewed this Thursday the sacrifices that it cost him to become a tennis champion and acknowledged that he “misses” the possibility of study more, something you plan to do when you retire.

The Serbian, who advanced to the quarterfinals of the 1000 Masters in Rome by defeating Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich, was the protagonist of a private press conference, in which he reflected on his past.

“Perhaps the only thing I miss is studying. I think that education is essential for the growth of a person, not only for knowledge but also on a social level. That is perhaps the only thing I miss, spending more time in school“, he claimed.

“Despite that, I have a lot of experience, I think traveling has given me many benefits. But I plan to take care of my education. I want to study more, when I have more time. I don’t know when it will be If it will be when I retire or when I slow down my pace in tournaments“he added.

“I am eager to learn, I am hungry for knowledge,” he insisted. His idea is to dedicate himself to health, although he is also interested in history.

“I like everything that refers to health, it is something very broad. Attracts me a lot. Nutrition, being mentally well, “Nole said.

“Also I like the history, I love the cultures of the past. I do not know if I will start with health or history, but it may be that I choose health because it is something that interests me a lot as a professional athlete, “he said.