Masters Roma 2021: Djokovic exhibits himself against Davidovich and sneaks into the quarters of Rome

Novak Djokovic, five times champion in the land of the Foro Italico in Rome, including the last edition, he had no mercy on his friend Alejandro Davidovich. The malagueo could not face the tennis of the world number one despite starting the match with a ‘break’ advantage.

Djokovic reacted as only the greats know how: he went from 2-2 to 6-2 and 6-1, in 70 minutes. ‘Nole’ had three balls to close the second set blank. There are already 57 victories in the Italian capital and 15 times that he has been planted among the eight best of the Masters 1,000. His next rival will come out of the duel between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini.

The Serbian has been happy with the disconnection from tennis, which separated him from the Mutua Madrid Open last week. He went with the rest of his family to the Bosnian pyramids.

With the removal of Davidovich, the representation of the ‘Armada’ is reduced to Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista, who are looking for the quarters today with Denis Shapovalov and Andrey Rublev, respectively.