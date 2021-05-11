Masters Roma 2021: Djokovic admits he had a “crisis of motivation” after winning Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic acknowledged this Tuesday, after debuting with victory against American Taylor Fritz on his debut at the 1000 Masters in Rome, which when he achieved the dream of winning Roland Garros in 2016, he had a “crisis of motivation” in the following months.

“I played three consecutive finals at Roland Garros. I lost in 2014 against Rafa Nadal, in 2015 against Stanislas Wawrinka and In 2016 he beat Andy Murray and managed to win all the ‘Slam’. I lived the best fifteen months of my career“, Djokovic told a press conference in Rome.

“That was the highest moment of my career. But from that point on I struggled a bit with motivation to be honest. I would never think I’d be in that situation, but I was. I learned something new, of course, but it cost me a lot, “he added.

He further acknowledged that it felt “like a deflated balloon” and that in those situations a player needs to stop for a moment and recharge the batteries.

A tough premiere in Rome

Nole, five times champion in Rome, debuted in the Foro Italico with a win worked against Fritz (6-4 and 7-6 (5)), number 31.

“It was a tough match, with rare conditions, there was rain for almost two sets. It was hard. I thought it would have advantages because the conditions were slower. I know I can play better, try to do it in two days, “he said.

In the next round, the Serbian will face the winner of the duel between the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who beat the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday, and the British Cameron Norrie.