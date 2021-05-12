Masters Roma 2021: Davidovich goes to the round of 16 in Rome and will face Djokovic

Updated 05/12/2021 – 11:31

Alexander Davidovich This Wednesday he became the first Spaniard to qualify for the eighth of the 1000 Masters in Rome. The malagueo, which comes from the previous phase, He already has four victories on the tracks of the Foro Italico and signs his best performance at the Roman TMS.

His last victim was Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3. Davidovich will face Novak Djokovic tomorrow, world number one and that debuted yesterday with a victory against the American Taylor Fritz. Being the first confrontation between the two although they know each other well because they share training in Marbella.

The result in the Italian capital, whatever happens in the next round with Djokovic, will allow him to improve his best ranking as a professional, which is the current position 48. Jorge Aguirre’s pupil remains 175 points from the Olympic cut in singles that right now will correspond to Albert Ramos. The other three members of the ‘Armada’ in Tokyo will be Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreo.

Should Nadal fall, whose participation he doubted himself yesterday, the list would run.