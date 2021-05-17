Masters Roma 2021: Bautista crashes into Rublev’s wall in the round of 16 in Rome

Updated 05/13/2021 – 22:27

Roberto Bautista, number 11 in the world ranking, fell this Thursday by 6-4 and 6-4 against the Russian Andrey Rublev, number 7, in the round of 16 of the 1000 Masters in Rome.

Bautista, winner of nine ATP titles in his career, surrendered in an hour and a half to Rublev on the Pietrangeli track of the Foro Italico, suffering the fourth defeat in seven meetings with the Russian, who added up to five direct aces by none of his rival.

The game was played with an audience for about an hour and twenty minutes, before the organizers will force the spectators to leave to respect the curfew, set at 22:00 Italian (20:00 GMT), to limit movements during the coronavirus pandemic.

The result was then 4-4 in the second set. After the resumption of the meeting, Rublev achieved a break when coming back from an adverse 30-0, and sealed the victory with a 6-4.

Rublev, champion in Rotterdam this year, will face the Italian in the quarterfinals Lorenzo Sonego, who surprised the Austrian in the last round of 16 Dominic Thiem by 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5). Thiem wasted up to one match point before giving his arm to twist in sudden death.