Masters Roma 2021: Barty, a reliable number one: he has won 18 of his last 19 matches on clay

There is a big difference between Ashleigh barty and the other players on the circuit: their regularity. The Australian, who celebrates her 75th week at the head of the women’s ranking, has sneaked into the quarters of the WTA 1,000 in Rome this Thursday.

That means that it has opted in its favor 18 of the last 19 games played on the red earth. His victim has been the Russian Veronika Kudermetova, with a score of 6-3 and 6-3. His records in 2021 are 27 games won and four lost.

The same day that Barty has shown his consistency, Aryna Sabalenka, her executioner last Saturday in the final of the Mutua Madrid Open, crashed against the American Coco Gauff.

The Belarusian, who hits him very hard but without a clear plan, has yielded 7-5 and 6-3. Gauff will see them tomorrow with the best tennis player on the planet, who is presented as the great favorite for the Roland Garros title (May 30 to June 13) that she already raised in the 2019 edition. In 2020 she did not attend the appointment to defend your crown for the global pandemic.

“Ashleigh is a very intelligent tennis player, who does not make stupid mistakes and who knows how to play with the cut“, analyzes Coco, 17 years old and 35th on the women’s circuit.