Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be Family-Friendly

In a little over a month and a half, the first episodes of the animated series will be released on Netflix “Masters of the Universe: Revelation”, the newest product in the He-Man franchise. At the hands of the filmmaker Kevin Smith, it promises to remind us of the legendary animated series of the 80s.

After much advancement that this new series will feel like a continuation both spiritual and in plot of that one, in addition to confirming that at the level of character designs it remains quite faithful to what we saw a few decades ago, now it is confirmed that your approach will also be similar.

Kevin Smith has confirmed that the animated series is aimed at adults who grew up with He-Man, but will also be suitable for the whole family, fitting in what is usually called in English as Family-Friendly.

It’s not that everyone talks about sex, ”Smith says. Absolutely. There is no sex in the series. It is definitely a family oriented series. The idea when entering was that we had to be able to show some characters that both audiences can enjoy. The public that grew up watching it, who is now in their forties or fifties, and their children, with whom, presumably, they are going to see this series.

Smith also compared his vision of the Netflix revival series with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how those films have been able to capture fans of all ages.

When I go to a Marvel movie and I bring my son, I’m enjoying it and I’m enjoying sharing it with my son because it was like, ‘This is the shit I grew up with,’ ”Smith explains. Now you are also growing with it … That is what we have introduced into the DNA of ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’.

Smith previously revealed that this series will serve “as the next episode of the 1980s animated series that aired between 1983 and 1985” for two seasons. He then said: “It is a continuation of that story. We are playing with the mythology and the original characters, and reviewing and delving into some of the unresolved plot lines. “

The first batch of episodes of the first season will premiere on July 23th on Netflix.

Via information | Gizmodo