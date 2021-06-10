Masters of the Universe: Revelation reveals its first trailer to the rhythm of I Need a Hero

Netflix has prepared another blow right for us in nostalgia. We had already seen the first images, but now the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation has arrived. This is the new animated series with He-Man as the protagonist. That’s right, the classic from the eighties will return with a style very close to anime that is presented with a first preview full of action and magic.

Do not stop reading: Netflix prepares new animated series of He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe

During the fourth day of Geeked week, Netflix shared the first preview of Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The series, as you can imagine, is part of the saga of the original show that we all remember. It will be a direct sequel to the events of that show. The new title is directed by Kevin Smith and will feature the return of many of the characters we already know. Obviously, Skeletor is no exception.

In the preview, we can see the transformation of Adam into He-Man, which is reminiscent of the multi-colored conversion of the also famous Sailor Moon. Likewise, we can see many different creatures fighting each other and some others using magic to defend themselves from different attacks. So fear not, the full power of Grayskull will return to our screens very soon.

In case you are unfamiliar or no longer remember well, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was an animated show that aired from 1983 to 1985. With two seasons, it is the story of the power struggle in Eternia, a planet full of magic and fantasy in which Prince Adam, a young nobleman who gains extraordinary abilities thanks to a sword of power. Your duty is to defend the palace of Grayskull from the evil forces of Skeletor.

Continue reading: He-Man: fans praise the first images and say that he is better than She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

He-Man will not be the only protagonist of Master of the Universe: Revelation. The show will continue by recounting what happened to Teela after the events of the original series. She was the former captain of the Grayskull Castle guard and in that new show she will be looking for the protagonist’s sword of power. The character will be played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, who will lend her voice on this new show.

This series is Netflix’s second adventure with the franchise. Famously, the platform launched She-Ra and the Princess of Power a couple of years ago. It was a spin-off focused on the He-Man twin. This show, which ran for five seasons on the platform, was the origin story of this warrior and was a more youthful adventure that featured LGBT themes between the different characters.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is coming to Netflix on July 23. Smith, the project director, said that it was very important for him to bring back the characters from the original as he was a huge fan of the original. He even assured that the first minutes of his series are a much better animated version of the old program. Likewise, he announced that in the middle of the season, he will take an important turn.

You may also be interested: Mark Hamill will play Skeletor in Masters of The Universe: Revelation