Masters of the Universe: Revelation | Netflix launches the final trailer of the series – .

Like many stories that marked millions over the past century, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe It was born from Mattel toys that were a sales phenomenon and garnered fans around the world. Now a new generation is ready to enjoy the adventures of Prince Adam and his fight against the evil Skelletor and his minions. Netflix had already surprised fans with a teaser set to the song “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie tyler. Now Netflix delights us with a longer trailer, full of action.

You may also like: Fans defend She-Ra from comparisons to Masters of the Universe and call for more homoeroticism

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a reboot by filmmaker Kevin Smith and unlike the Netflix reboot of She-Ra, He-Man sticks as closely as possible to the aesthetics of the original cartoon. If the teaser had been exciting for fans, this trailer will leave them eager to see the series, but they will have to wait until July 23 to enjoy it on the streaming platform.

The voice cast is full of talents like Kevin Conroy (Prince Adam / He-Man), Liam Cunningham (Man-At-Arms), Dennis Haysbert (King Grayskull), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn ), Mark Hamill (Skelletor), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), and Harley Quinn Smith (Ileena), among others. Kevin smith serves as showrunner and co-writer of the show.

To promote He-Man’s toys, serious and violent comics were first thought about, but it was the cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, much lighter and childish in tone, which made the character a star among children and adults. It had 2 seasons and 130 episodes and aired between 1983 and 1985. After the success of the series, there was a spin-off focused on He-Man’s lost sister, She-Ra, The Princess of Power, to attract the female audience, and he succeeded.

Also read: Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth would be fighting for the role of He-Man

In the official synopsis of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, we can discover that, more than a reboot, it is a sequel or revival of the original series, although from what has been shown so far it gives the impression that the comic tone that characterized it will be left aside:

The War for Eternia culminates in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia fractures and the Guardians of Grayskull disperse. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to rally the broken band of heroes and solve the mystery of the lost Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

The Hollywood Reporter also shared an old statement from Smith where the filmmaker talks about the legacy of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and why they decided to continue with the original story rather than remake it:

Our show is set as the next episode in the legacy of the 1980s animated series that aired between 1983 and 1985. This is a continuation of that story. We’re playing around with the original mythology and characters, and reviewing and digging into some of the unresolved stories. Visually we also made a conscious decision to turn to the Masters of the Universe line of toys for inspiration. I watched every TV series growing up, it was everywhere in the 80’s. These characters started out as toys and ended up becoming part of the fabric of world pop culture. Much of this show has been made possible by love and affection for this world at all levels of production and the fandom surrounding this franchise. A big reason we got top-tier voice talent is because people really want to be a part of this world. Many of us were touched by these stories and these characters at the beginning of our lives and we were very happy to return to Eternia. But even if you’ve never seen a single episode of the show or don’t know about this universe at all, you can jump right into the story. It’s a truly classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power. This series explores destiny in a new way. There is a lot of reconciliation with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love, and ultimately loss.

Don’t leave without reading: The Masters of the Universe, by Gary Goddard, what did the critics say at its premiere?