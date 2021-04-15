Masters Montecarlo – Nadal overwhelms Dimitrov and is already in the quarterfinals

04/15/2021

On at 4:47 PM CEST

Rafael Nadal follow his thing. The Spanish returned to shine on the beaten earth of Monte Carlo to pass over a distressed Grigor dimitrov. He only needed 56 minutes to beat the Bulgarian in two sets (6-1 and 6-1). With tremendous forcefulness, the manacorí sealed his ticket to the quarterfinals of the first clay Masters 1000 of the season.

He finished the game with 79% of points won with his first serve and only gave up five points to serve in the entire match, once again showing a more than remarkable version as he did before Federico Delbonis. He did not give a single option to a Dimitrov, number 17 in the ATP ranking, which was completely surpassed

The road to his twelfth title in the Monegasque country is a little closer and opens, especially after the surprising elimination of Novak Djokovic at the hands of Briton Dan Evans.

The Balearic will face, this Friday, the winner of the duel between the Russian Andrey Rublev and spanish Roberto Bautista that they will play next.