Masters Augusta – Rose dominates the first round with 65 strokes

04/09/2021

On at 10:01 CEST

EFE

English Justin rose He took the leadership of the Augusta Masters on Thursday by completing the course with 65 strokes (-7), four less than his immediate pursuers, the American Brian harman and the japanese Hideki Matsuyama, who handed out 69 (-3) cards.

Although he started the day with two bogeys, holes (1 and 7), he straightened the course from par 5 of the eighth, when he made an eagle and added seven more birdies, including three in a row (holes 15, 16 and 17).

Rose he played as a true “master” who only needs to put on the green champion jacket.

The Masters, which began in its traditional era after last year’s calendar altered by the coronavirus pandemic, showed all its splendor with a riot of spring colors at Augusta National, some spectators and a first round in which Rose shone in a special way.

Quite the opposite of what happened with the defending champion and number one in the world, the American Dustin Johnson, the favorite to repeat the title after their record victory, last November.

Johnson he finished with a record of 74 strokes (+2) to share 30th place, tied with 21 other players.

Rose, who already stroked the title twice by sharing second place in the 2015 and 2017 editions, began to set the tone after taking the important advantage of four strokes.

Yes Rose He delighted with a great game, Johnson was the reverse of the coin after the defending champion had no concentration on his shots, he had a hard time placing the ball on the fairway and his options on the green were very limited.

He demonstrated it by finishing with a record of 74 strokes (+2) to share the thirtieth place, with 21 other players, including the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, which was the best classified of the four Latin Americans who are in the tournament.

While Harman Y Matsuyama could hold the inspiration of Rose and they look forward to what happens in the second round after they also had their best performance in the second half of the round.

HarmanThe 34-year-old kept par until the eighth hole when he birdied, but on the next, with a par of four, he made his first and only bogey of the day, and then stood out with three birdies, including the par four. of the eighteenth, which became a nightmare for most players.

Matsuyama, 29, did well with two birdies and an eagle, on par 4 of the eighth hole, where he also got it Rose, and he lacked perfection when at hole 17 he did not have good long shots and missed on the green with the only bogey of the game.

Four other players, including three Americans led by Will Zalotaris, they shared the fourth place with a record of 70 hits (-2).

While another champion of the tournament, the American Jordan Spieth (2015), shared eighth place with four other players after delivering a signed card of 72 (pair).