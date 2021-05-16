Masters 1,000 Rome 2021: Tsitsipas has Djokovic on the ropes just as the rain appears again

Updated 05/14/2021 – 18:42

The rain that falls in the Italian capital forced this Friday to interrupt twice the quarterfinal duel of the 1000 Masters in Rome between the Serbian Novak djkovic and greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A few minutes after Nadal sealed his ticket to the semifinals, Djokovic and Tsitsipas jumped onto center court and they played for 40 minutes, before the judge interrupted the match due to the intensity of the rain. Tsitsipas, champion this year in Monte Carlo, was winning 4-3 with a break advantage at the time of the interruption.

Later the duel resumed, leading Tsitsipas to win the first set 6-4. In the second, the Greek won 2-1 after breaking number one service. At that time the actions were again interrupted by the rain and it is likely that they will resume until tomorrow.

In the women’s team, three of the four games have been completed. The most notable has been the defeat of the world number 1, the Australian Ashleigh barty, who has had to retire due to a thigh injury in front of the American Coco gauff when he was winning 6-4, 2-1.

In addition, the Croatian Petra martic, number 25 in the world ranking, bent the American Jessica pegula (n.31) by 7-5 and 6-4. Martic confirmed his positive precedent against Pegula on gravel, a surface on which he had already beaten his rival at Charleston 2019.

Her rival in the semifinals will be the Czech Karolina Pliskova, which in turn super the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in three sleeves 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

The games that are still pending, including those of Djokovic-Tsitsipas, are the Lorenzo Sonego-Andrey Rublev and the Elina Svitolina-Iga Swiatek.