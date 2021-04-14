Masters 1000 Montecarlo: The hot quarrel between Pablo Carreo and Travaglia: “Be careful what you say, don’t put my girlfriend in”

The first round match of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 Come in Pablo Carreo Y Stefano travaglia left one of the tournament images when both players kept a verbal scuffle during the seventh game of the second set. A confrontation that raised the temperature of the shock and before which the chair umpire had to intervene.

It all started with the reaction of the coach of the Spanish tennis player applauded in the middle of a point, which caused the anger of the Italian player. Travaglia regarded the action as disrespectful. Carreo responded by pointing to the part of the stands where the Italian’s group was, among which was the player’s girlfriend, assuring that they were doing the same.

The comment, and especially the presence of his partner, ended up turning Travaglia on. The Italian raised the volume of the discussion and took on the Spanish on the net: “Don’t put my girlfriend in this. Be careful what you say. Don’t put her in the middle, she says nothing. He says yes when I win the point, don’t put it in the middle “. Carreo are not intimidated and I replied to the Italian.” I’m putting it because it’s there.

It was at that moment that the chair umpire had to intervene to end a discussion that did not reach major. The match ended with the victory of the Asturian tennis player (7-5 ​​and 7-6), which is already in the second round where he will face the Russian Karen Khachanov.