Masters 1000 Montecarlo: Rafa Nadal: “For some reason I had problems with the service the day I did not play”

Updated 04/16/2021 – 21:16

Rafael Nadal reflected on the defeat and pointed to his serve and the backhand as two keys to understanding the setback with Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000.

Service. “For some reason I have had problems. I have lost the serve too many times. I was thinking about how to serve and he is a great player, he played aggressive. Happy for him because he is a great player.”

Disappointment “Always sad to lose here in Monte Carlo because I have lost the opportunity to start the gravel tour with a victory. But now is not the time to complain but to go to Barcelona and continue training. My backhand has not been good enough to open the track. They are small things that make a big difference in the result and in my game “.

Rublev-Ruud semifinal. “It will be a tough game for both of us. I don’t see a clear favorite because they are both good on the ground. It would be nice if someone who trains at the academy wins Monte Carlo. I don’t know whether to watch the game because I’m flying to Barcelona tomorrow.”

Keys to defeat. “There is a deadly cocktail and it is that I have played badly against a great player. The defeat worries me what has to worry me. It is a defeat that is not positive and it is a game in which I have not played well. It was bad. day because I was training well. It was not a product of bad feelings from the previous days because it would be more worrying. I hope I can compete at the highest level in Barcelona. I am close to playing a good level of tennis. ”

Reflection. “You have to analyze the things that have worked very badly but I have still been there. There is an important month ahead and I know what my goals are and I am going to work to give myself the options to achieve them. For me it is a day to forget. There are some things that I lacked: serve normal. What you cannot do is serve fatal and be aware of the service that has conditioned the whole game. I will work every day on the service to be sure that it does not happen to me again. “

Game conditions. “The ball was heavier as it was later and it was cold. He had more confidence in the impact. I, with the backhand, have been with little confidence to open the court. To beat great players you have to play well. Better than me and he deserved to win. I hope to be ready as soon as possible to perform at the level I hope for. I don’t think there is an explanation to be found in inactivity, I had made a level preparation to win this tournament. I felt prepared to win. I’ve had a bad day when I wasn’t playing. “