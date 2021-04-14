Masters 1000 Montecarlo: Bautista and Carreo advance to the round of 16

Updated 04/14/2021 – 17:25

Roberto Bautista, who starts as the 9th seed of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, will be in the round of 16 of the tournament after defeating American Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-4. In the third round, a tough duel awaits the Spaniard against Andrey Rublev, world number 8 and seed number 6. The Russian clearly beat Italian Caruso 6-3, 6-2.

For his part, Pablo Carreo remains in a state of grace after winning the Andaluca Open last Sunday against Jaume Munar. The Asturian got rid of Karen Khachanov in two sets (6-2 and 6-3). Casper Ruud awaits Carreo in the third round, after the Norwegian beat Diego Schwartzman (6-3, 6-3).