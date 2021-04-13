Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Up-and-coming Sinner dispatches Ramos and meets Djokovic

The Italian Jannik Sinner He won 6-3 and 6-4 to Spanish Albert ramos in the first round of the Monte Carlo tennis tournament and will face in the round of 32 the world number one, the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

In his first participation on the land of the Principality, the number 22 in the world It took just an hour and 23 minutes to assert his great game over Ramos’, who came from making the semifinals in Marbella but who today met a rival two steps ahead.

Ramos began by breaking Sinner’s serve and consolidating that initial break with his serve but the Italian then signed five games in a row that allowed him to go from 0-2 to 5-2 with hardly any resistance from Ramos.

A blank game by Barcelons, 46 in the ATP ranking, stopped that streak, but Sinner did not miss the opportunity to close the sleeve with his serve. A fantastic backhand parallel to the line sent the shock to the second set With very good feelings for the 19-year-old Italian, 14 less than his rival this Tuesday.

The transalpine endorsed his options with a starting ‘break’ and, above all, with successive samples of his philosophy of working each point with patience until I find the moment to sentence.

He had a breaking point to lead 3-0, but two balls sent to the net and another one beyond the baseline allowed Ramos to hold on to the set (1-2).

The loss of two break points in the following game, following a display of serves, passes and sinner drops, put a hard test on the confidence of the Spaniard, who insisted from the back of the court and still offered good winning points.

Debut against Djokovic

His resistance allowed him to win his services and approach the ‘break’ on some occasion, but without achieving it, while the Italian made good his income and in his second game ball he closed the duel and the ticket for your first clash against Djokovic.

Sinner beat another Spaniard in the semifinals of the Miami tournament last week, Roberto Bautista, but later lost in the final to Pole Hubert Hurkacz, 37 in the world.

The Italian faces the gravel season after having signed his best result in a Grand Slam at the 2020 Roland Garros tournament, when he reached the quarterfinals and lost in that round to Rafael Nadal.