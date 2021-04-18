Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Tsitsipas signs the perfect final against Rublev to debut his Masters 1000 palmars in Monte Carlo

Updated 04/18/2021 – 15:55

Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22, has been crowned the new king of the Monaco Principality after defeating Andrey Rublev on Sunday 6-3 and 6-3. Never has a player from his country gone this far with a racket in hand.

The Greek, brimming with mobility, used his greatest experience on the big stages to premiere his 1,000 Masters palmars in Monte Carlo. Is the champion number 71 in the category tournaments that immediately follow the ‘Grand Slam’ in importance.

Rublev, Rafael Nadal’s executioner in the quarters, was far from his best level, especially on a physical level, the day his rival played the best tennis that he is remembered on clay.

It is true that Tsitsipas had already added a title in slow court, but the prestige and the poster of Estoril is not the same of Mnaco. Only the greatest ‘earthlings’ in history have won the Country Club.

It was the first final of a TMS for Fernando Vicente’s pupil. Two had lost the Hellenic: in Toronto 2018 with Rafael Nadal and in the Mutua Madrid Opern 2019 against Novak Djokovic.

Nadal and Djokovic were not found in front and he deployed his entire arsenal knowing himself superior in the ranking and on the sand. Rublev, after giving up the opening set, enjoyed his first lead in the continuation at 1-0.

The rain threatened to fall in Mnaco. The sky held and Tsitsipas was quick to sign the victory with a second ‘break’ in the third game of the second heat. His mother Julia Salnikova won the event when it was held in the junior category, in 1981, representing the Soviet Union..

That is why Stefanos signed on the television camera: “it all started in Monte Carlo.” It was a guide to family history.

Tsitsipas, who broke the direct duels with his rival and now dominates by four wins to three, He will be able to meet again with the Muscovite next week in the hypothetical semifinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. The prestige of the barcelons contest is demonstrated in the fact that the eight quarter-finalists of Monte Carlo will be in Barcelona.

Stefanos and Andrey, the two finalists in the Principality, are the ones with the most matches in their favor this year: 24-22 for the Russian.