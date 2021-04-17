Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Tsitsipas-Rublev: schedule and where to watch the Monte Carlo final on TV this Sunday

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev The Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 crown will be played this Sunday after defeating Daniel Evans and Casper Ruud, respectively.

The winner will release his palmars of tournaments in the category and relieve Fabio Fognini, winner of the 2019 edition, in the prestigious trophy. The two finalists have met on six occasions, tied at three victories.

Schedule and where to see today on TV the tennis match Nadal vs Dimitrov of the third round of the Masters 1000 Monte Carlo

The Monte Carlo final between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev will be played on Sunday April 18 at the Rainier III court starting at 2.30 pm.

#Vamos and Movistar Deportes offer the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. Jose Antonio Mielgo, Miguel ngel Calleja, MAC, and Borja Zugardi are in charge of the narration of the matches with the comments of Roberto Carretero and Guille Alcaide.

You can also follow the game with live comments from MARCA.com. At its completion, you will be able to read the chronicle, Nadal’s statements and the best analysis of what happened on the track.