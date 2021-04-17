Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Tsitsipas ends Evans’ adventure and is the first Monte Carlo finalist

Updated 04/17/2021 – 14:49

Stefanos Tsitsipas, only 22 years old, has long been proving to be an all-rounder tennis player. That has led him to be the fifth ATP racket. The Greek has planted this Saturday in Monte Carlo in his third final of a Masters 1,000 after defeating Daniel Evans 6-2 and 6-1, in just 1 hour and 9 minutes.

Previously, he had lost in Toronto 2018 to Rafael Nadal and Madrid 2019 to Novak Djokovic. Neither the Spanish nor the Serbian will be on the other side of the network tomorrow. The second semifinal in the Monegasque Principality crosses Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud.

The adventure of Evans, the executioner of Novak Djokovic in the eighths and David Goffin in the quarters, ended with a superior opponent in all facets of the game.

Tsitsipas, holder of five titles as a professional, still lacks a great trophy for his palmars beyond the 2019 Masters Cup. And it is that he does not have 500 tournaments, Masters 1,000 nor ‘Grand Slam’, where the most he has done is to stand three times in the semifinals.

The Greek sneaks into the second final of this season. He was already in Acapulco where he yielded to German Alexander Zverev. Whatever happens tomorrow in the Monegasque Principality, Stefanos does not plan to rest next week as he appears as the second favorite in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell draw.