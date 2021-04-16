Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: The Norwegian Ruud removes the crown from Fognini and goes to the semifinals of Monte Carlo

Updated 04/16/2021 – 17:22

Casper ruud, at 22, has equaled his best result in a Masters 1,000 this Friday by sneaking into the semifinals of Monte Carlo after defeating Fabio Fognini by 6-4 and 6-3. He had previously achieved it in the Roman Italic Forum. The Norwegian is a specialist on brick dust as evidenced by the fact that his 10 matches won at the TMS were on that surface (six in Rome and four in Monte Carlo).

Fognini, last champion in the Monegasque Principality, was surprised by the consistency of a rival that hardly makes unforced errors and is a real wall. It was verified in the previous round by an ‘earthling’ like Pablo Carreo.

The Italian, despite having yielded the initial set and having a 3-0 and 4-0 point against in the continuation, He knew how to turn the scoreboard. Equal to three games to lose the next three. The defeat means losing 500 of the 1,000 points that he defends as the winner in 2019. The 2020 edition was suspended due to the pandemic.

Ruud awaits the winner of the match between Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev in the semifinal tomorrow. In case it is the Balearic, it will happen that two tennis players from the Rafa Nadal Academy are measured for a place in the final.

It should be remembered that Ruud has his training base set in Manacor and that he was training with the 20 grand champion at the end of March before starting his particular clay tour at the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open. I gave in the rooms with Carlos Alcaraz.