Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Rublev eliminates Bautista and be Nadal’s next rival in Monte Carlo

Updated 04/15/2021 – 19:47

Andrey Rublev He has long earned the respect of the circuit for his talent, hard work and consistency in results. The Russian, who has not dropped out of the quarters in the six tournaments played this season, in addition to being crowned in the second edition of the ATP Cup, has eliminated Roberto Bautista this Thursday in the eighth of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 by 7-6 (2), 5-7 and 6-3, in 2 hours and 44 minutes.

The pupil of strategist Fernando Vicente went from less to more in all sets. In the first I went back a break and in the second two. With an adverse score of 1-4, they chain five games. However, Bautista, a fighter like few others, did not give up and scored a fifth ‘break’ to sign the tables on the scoreboard.

The Spaniard, who this week and the one to come at God is accompanied by Pablo Lozano, lacked strength in the continuation against a rival who hits everything and forces you to run from one side of the track to the other.

Rublev avoided the fratricidal duel between Bautista and Rafael Nadal that would have guaranteed a Spaniard in the semifinals. The Muscovite won the right to run into the king of the earth for the third time in his career. The two previous precedents were on hard court: the US Open quarters and the round robin of the last Masters Cup.