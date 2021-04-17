Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Rublev confirms the generational change in Monte Carlo: Tsitsipas will be measured by the title

Updated 04/17/2021 – 16:32

Andrey Rublev, 23, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22, will play tomorrow the final of the Masters 1,000 in Monte Carlo which confirms that generational change is coming little by little in tennis.

The Russian, crowned by his wardrobe mates as the revelation tennis player of last season, continues in his regular line and is the player of 2021. He has 24 victories for only two four defeats.

Rublev defeated Casper Ruud this Saturday in the semifinal of the Monegasque Principality by 6-3 and 7-5. Fernando Vicente’s pupil has already accumulated eight titles as a professional, but none in the Monte Carlo category. This season it was crowned at the Rotterdam Open 500.

Federer falls to eighth

The good results of the Muscovite will allow him to surpass Roger Federer in the ranking next Monday and climb to seventh place, his best classification ever.