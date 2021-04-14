Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Rafa Nadal takes off in Monte Carlo overwhelming Delbonis

Updated 04/14/2021 – 16:03

Rafael Nadal returned to competition 56 days after losing to Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarterfinals and did so with a resounding victory against Federico Delbonis by 1-6 and 2-6 (1 hour and 20 minutes) in the second round of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Very good debut for the Balearic Islands, against a rival who pressed much more in the second sleeve than in the first. The Spaniard seeks his 12th trophy in Monegasque lands, where he made his debut in 2003. In the second round, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov will be measured, who beat the French Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (7-3) and 6-4. Nadal dominates with authority (13-1) the Head2Head between both.

At 20 minutes into the game, Rafa was already winning 0-5 against a Delbonis who, no matter how much he wanted to squeeze, was unable to surprise the number 3 in the world. The ‘king of the earth’ got a high rhythm from the start, to which his rival could not respond. In addition, the Azul tennis player, who could only get one point in the first set, did not feel comfortable starting his serve due to problems in his right leg. The first round was resolved by the fast track, 6-1.

Rafa, who during the break has been pampering her back To reach his annual brick dust marathon in good condition, he closed the first run with 10 winners and one flawless mobility.

Delbonis, who in the first round defeated the French Adrian Mannarino 7-5 and 6-1, I tried not to lose face to the duel in the second set, which opened serving. He battled with his serve, but the winner of 20 Grand Slam broke (0-1) and reached a comfortable advantage of 3-0. But the Argentine player managed a break (1-3) after much effort, and with claw put the 2-3. Rafa, who was beginning to make his first mistakes, won his serve (2-4) but the number 87 in the world was more fierce despite the Spaniard reaching 2-5. Carlos Moy’s pupil also had to work on the final point to close his premiere this year on land with a 2-6.

Dimitrov (BUL) to Chardy (FRA): 7-6 (3) and 6-4

Fognini (ITA) to Thompson (AUS): 6-3 and 6-3

Garn (CHI) to Millman (AUS): 6-1 and 6-4

Rublev (RUS) to Caruso (ITA): 6-3 and 6-2

Djokovic (SER) to Sinner (ITA): 6-4 and 6-2

Ruud (NOR) to Schwartzman (ARG): 6-3 and 6-3

Goffin (BEL) to Cecchinato (ITA): 6-4 and 6-0

Krajinovic (SER) to Londero (ARG): 6-0 and 6-3

Pouille (FRA) to Popyrin (AUS): 7-5, 2-6 and 6-3

Evans (GBR) to Hurkacz (POL): 6-4 and 6-1

Bautista (ESP) to Paul (USA): 6-3 and 6-4

Carreo (ESP) to Khachanov (RUS): 6-2 and 6-3

A. Zverev (ALE) to Sonego (ITA): 6-3 and 6-3

