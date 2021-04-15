Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Rafa Nadal runs over Dimitrov and does not fail the Monte Carlo quarterfinals

Updated 04/15/2021 – 16:47

Despite Rafael Nadal has won more games (100) and more titles at Roland Garros (13)Monte Carlo is the tournament where he had the longest streak of success, with eight winches in a row between 2005 and 2012, and where he decided to bite his first trophy 16 campaigns ago to differentiate himself from others in the celebrations.

After defeating Grigor Dimitrov for the fourteenth time in his career this Thursday, with a score of 6-1 and 6-1, in 55 minutes, Nadal appears among the eight best in the Principality for the sixteenth consecutive time. His streak extends from 2005 and only failed in 2003, the year of his debut, when he was barely 16 springs.

The Balearic, that adds 73 games won at the Country Club, You have not noticed the fact that you have arrived with less rhythm than ever to the appointment. His back had forced him to give up Rotterdam, Acapulco, Dubi and Miami after falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarters of the Australian Open..

He had also been forced to absent himself from the second edition of the ATP Cup where Spain lost in the semifinals with the Italy of Fabio Fognini and Matteo Berrettini.

Dimitrov put up so little resistance that he flirted with the fine stipulated by the ATP for lack of combativeness. He turned in the first five games of the opening round and just didn’t fit a donut to try to come out with his head high. Made 32 unforced errors and hit 11 winners. The balance of his executioner was 17 winners and only five failures. A precision machine every time you hit the clay.

Nadal will face tomorrow for a spot in the semifinals with the winner of the match between Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud.