Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Rafa Nadal lands tomorrow in Monte Carlo and will stay at the official hotel

Updated 07/04/2021 – 14:14

Rafael Nadal, number three in the world ranking, will return next week to the official competition at the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000. It will be just his second tournament this season after the Australian Open where he lost in the quarters with Stefanos Tsitsipas, in a participation conditioned by his back problems.

Later he had to give up the tournaments in Rotterdam, Acapulco, Dubi and Miami. The tennis player has trained at a good pace the last few days and will leave tomorrow for the Principality of Monaco where he will look for his twelfth wound.

Despite the fact that the ATP gave tennis players the option of staying in private homes for the first time, Nadal held the bubble in the official hotel of the tournament. Others such as Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev will be able to sleep in their beds as they have established their residence in Mnaco.

Nadal will appear as the third seed in the draw for the draw to be held on Friday, behind Djokovic and Medvedev, so he could face Novak in a hypothetical semi-finals.

Never before in his career had he arrived with less filming on the European clay court tour, the most important for him, not in vain does he end with Roland Garros, the ‘Grand Slam’ that he has conquered 13 times and that in 2021 could leave him with 21 grand, one more than Roger Federer.

Monte Carlo reunited eight of the top ten rackets in the world, with the only absences of Federer and Dominic Thiem.