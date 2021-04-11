Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Rafa Nadal: “I’m happy for Toni who is on the circuit with Felix”

Updated 04/11/2021 – 13:57

Rafael Nadal, which landed last Thursday in the Monegasque Principality, learned a day later that its debut next Wednesday at the 1,000 Masters in Monte Carlo be against the winner of the match between Adrian Mannarino and a player from the previous.

The Balearic, as a result of his back problems that forced him to be absent from Rotterdam and Acapulco, and renounce an invitation from Dubi, has not played an official match since he yielded on February 17 to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarters of the Open de Australia.

Return to competition: “I have done things in the right way to get to Monte Carlo well. I feel good and training well for weeks and also the two days that I have been in Mnaco. I think I arrived well prepared for the match on Wednesday. body is responding and I hope to stay healthy for the next month and a half to have my options to compete at a good level. The situation in which we find ourselves does not help to play that often either. An important part of the season arrives for me. done the work I had to do to be prepared. ”

Inactivity. “It is true that I have not played much, only one tournament, but it is also true that I have been successful in the past without playing much. The goal is to be ready for Wednesday and go day by day. Tomorrow is another day to train. step by step how I have done throughout my career “.

The meaning of Monte Carlo: “As everyone knows it is one of my favorite tournaments, without a doubt. I love being here, but of course we are going to miss the people, which is the normal tournament. I hope to come back next year in a situation of normality “.

Roland Garros delay. “Roland Garros is going to be played normally within the possibilities that exist in France at the time. The only thing is that there will be only two weeks until Wimbledon. We hope that the vaccination will go as quickly as possible.”

Toni’s return to the circuit with Felix Auger-Aliassime: “I’m happy for Toni and for the Academy to have someone as good to us as Felix. Toni has a lot of experience and knows this sport a lot. I’m sure he will be of great help to Felix. I want the best for my uncle and he doesn’t have “You have to ask me anything about who he trains. He’s my uncle and I appreciate everything he’s done for me. I’m glad he’s back on the track for a couple of weeks and spending time together.”

Possible second round Sinner vs. Djokovic: “Jannik has a tough first round with Albert Ramos, who comes from doing well in Marbella. If he plays with Novak it will surely be a tough match for him and for Djokovic. But Novak arrives as the champion of another ‘Grand Slam’ and he sure has trained ashore more than ever. ”

Djokovic and the number one week record: “During the last years many records have been broken because three players have done important things. I congratulate Novak for the achievement. For the history of tennis it is another brand.”