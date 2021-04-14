Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Rafa Nadal: “I’m going to get vaccinated, it’s the only way out of this nightmare”

Rafael Nadal, who today beat Federico Delbonis 6-1 and 6-2 in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, has clarified the degree of contact he had with Daniil Medvedev, with whom he had been seen training, and who had to withdraw from the Principality tournament once it was known that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“When I found out about the positive I did not worry about myself because I was never near him, We just train “, Rafa said, adding:” When these things happen they are not good. I felt sorry for him, but they are things that can happen. I’ve always been more than four minutes away and I only thanked him at the end for a second. “

This led to the next question, that of vaccines, and the Spanish champion did not hesitate: “I will get vaccinated when I have the chance. The general interest is what has to move us, and it is the logical thing to do. It is the only way out of this nightmare.. There may be a small number of people who suffer from side effects, but in general the effects of the virus are much worse. “

Regarding his match against Delbonis, which was tougher in the second set than the first – in which Rafa did not give him any option – the Spaniard declared: “It was a solid match. Of course, it was a very positive result because he is a good player on clay.. It’s a positive start, not incredible either, but a good one. I think I did what I had to do. I’m pretty happy overall. “

The tennis player from Mancor, revealed how he faces this stage of his career, now that he is 34 years old. “I have adapted my game to my physical state, my age and my way of understanding the sport today. There are days when I go back a bit to the previous thing, but now I play more aggressive with changes of rhythm and effects. I think the game pattern is not very different, although perhaps the way to apply it is a little more direct. “

Now, in the second round, Nadal has to deal with Dimitrov“A good friend, a very good person and a great player,” he stated. The winner of 20 Grand Slam added: “It is a complex match in an initial round of the tournament”.