Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Rafa Nadal – Federico Delbonis: schedule and where to watch the Masters 1000 Monte Carlo match on TV

Rafael Nadal and Federico Delbonis They meet in the round of 32 of the Monte Carlo tennis tournament this Wednesday, April 14. The Balearic Islands game will be played on the Rainier III court in the third shift of a day that starts at 11.00. Nadal jump onto the track after the meeting between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. .

Nadal, third seeded and exempt in the first round, he returns to play 56 days after his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals. Since then he has not played any official match.

The balearic has 71 victories over Monegasque land since its debut in 2003 when he was only 16 years old. He has won this tournament 11 times, eight of them consecutively between 2005 and 2012.

Federico Delbonis, number 87 in the world, eliminated French Adrian Mannarino in the first round by 7-5 and 6-1. He has faced Nadal on four occasions, always with the Spanish victory. The last one was at the 2020 Australian Open. Delbonis has never put Nadal a set.

Schedule and where to watch the Nadal vs Delbonis match of the second round of the Masters 1000 Monte Carlo on TV today

The match between Rafa Nadal and Federico Delbonis in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 will be played this Wednesday, April 14 at the Rainier III court in the third shift of a day that begins at 11.00. It can be followed live through the channel #Vamos en Movistar.

#Vamos and Movistar Deportes offer the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. Jose Antonio Mielgo, Miguel ngel Calleja, MAC, and Borja Zugardi are in charge of the narration of the matches with the comments of Roberto Carretero and Guille Alcaide.

Also You can follow the game with live comments from MARCA.com. At its completion, you will be able to read the chronicle, Nadal’s statements and the best analysis of what happened on the track.