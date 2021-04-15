Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Rafa Nadal: “Dimitrov has been bad and I’m sorry for him, I didn’t know about his physical problems”

Updated 04/15/2021 – 17:29

Rafael Nadal was satisfied with the resounding victory against Grigor Dimitrov, who alleged physical problems so as not to offer more resistance on the land of the Montecarlo Country Club headquarters.

55 minutes on the track. “It was a game without rhythm, he played very aggressive and made many mistakes. The reality is that I am in the quarterfinals. I have had the rhythm in training. I would have preferred another style of game, but it is the one that has been and am in quarters. ”

Wind and weather conditions. “It was windy, but it was tolerable. Real wind is not what we played today. The semifinals that I lost with Fognini were windy and the ones at Roland Garros with Federer as well. What I did is a low temperature and I like the heat. But This is the grace of our sport, that conditions are changing. It has its influence, especially on land. ”

Defeat of Djokovic. “For Evans it’s probably the best win of his career. I’ve only seen a couple of points. It seemed like he was playing well. Evans is a smart player and he knows how to play tennis. He controls the game times well and makes few mistakes. He uses it. He cut well and knows how to change the rhythm. It is clear that I did not expect him to beat Djokovic, but in the end the rivals also want to win. I lost in Australia, Federer lost in Doha … This is tennis. ”

Sensations in matches. “I am focused on everything that can happen and I have all the respect for the game, for the rival and for the tournament. It is difficult to say, but if you train well it is easier to play well. a tournament training poorly and two victories change everything. In sports, everything can change very quickly. “

Dimitrov, victim. “He has failed more than necessary after having played good battles. I think he has played badly and I feel sorry for him. I have done what I had to do and play each point as well as possible. Tomorrow I will have to face Bautista or Rublev and yes. that he will have to play well because they are one of the best players in the world. I did not know he had physical problems. I hope he recovers soon. “