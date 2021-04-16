Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Rafa Nadal derails in his land before a gale called Rublev

Updated 04/16/2021 – 20:19

Rafael Nadal he has yielded for the second time in his career in the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000. After falling to David Ferrer in 2014, this time Andrey Rublev was his executioner with a score of 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2, in 2 hours and 32 minutes.

Rublev, who ended up on his knees, was dressed as Grigor Dimitrov, but from the first moment he showed that he was not there as a stone guest.. In fact, he broke his decorated opponent’s serve in the opening game. And he went 2-0 when Dimitrov didn’t even generate a single break ball in the round of 16.

It was cold and damp in Monte Carlo and the effects of the spring soon died in the sand.. Nadal equals two with a blank ‘break’.

Aggressive with the right. Rafa generated winning shots when I had to do it and went up to shorten the plays in the net. Andrey put pressure from the rest and proof of this were the three almost consecutive double faults that his rival left in the fifth round and that cost him the second break against. The match was not going to be a walk because the Muscovite is the eighth racket in the world and that is why he was invited at the last minute to the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. In this way, there will be four ‘top10’ in the classic of the earth.

In a seen and not seen, Rublev shot the score to 6-2. It was the first set to be scored with the 20 grand champion after five unsuccessful attempts in the previous two between them: the quarterfinals of the 2017 US Open and the round robin of the last London Masters Cup.

The manacor gave up service for the fourth time at the start of the second heat and was officially in trouble. Another double fault to add to the statistic for a total of six. With someone of maximum demand, you can see inactivity.

‘Ruble’ took out at 213 kilometers per hour and his shots from the bottom travel 180. The 2 hours and 44 minutes of the eighth with Roberto Bautista did not weigh on him because he is a 23-year-old young man who lives by and for tennis.

Nadal, 3-1 down, reached seven double faults, a record for him in a duel of such a short duration. Being so long without taking out due to back problems is to blame. It has been a long time since Rafa has been seen complaining so much about not having alternatives to the gale.

Despite everything, Nadal put the attitude of someone who is practically invincible in his land. In his career it was the sixth defeat at the Country Club and the number 41 in brick dust where he accumulated 445 victories. He had four options to equal three games, but they got away. Then Rublev had a 5-2 ball.

Finally, four games in a row by Nadal signed the tables on the scoreboard.

When it seemed that Carlos Moy’s disciple was going to take control, because he had not lost a tiebreaker in the Principality for 16 years, There were three ‘breaks’ followed by the Russian that sounded like a sentence. So it was. It will be Andrey who will face Casper Ruud tomorrow for a place in the final of the contest.

Bubble in a house next to RCT Barcelona

With no time for regrets, the Spaniard leaves the Monte Carlo bubble and prepares to create his bubble in a house near RCT Barcelona, ​​which will be his headquarters during God. You will have to pass PCR controls every 48 hours according to the protocols. Over time, the reality is that both Nadal and Novak Djokovic have paid inactivity due to injuries.