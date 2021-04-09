Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Rafa Nadal debut against the French Mannarino or a player from the previous one in Monte Carlo

Updated 04/09/2021 – 19:05

Rafael Nadal, exempted from the first round as the third seed of the Monte Carlo tournament, debut against the winner of the match between Adrian mannarino, 35 of the lists, and a tennis player from the qualifying phase that begins tomorrow on the clay courts of the Country Club of the Principality of Monaco.

The Spaniard avoids Novak Djokovic, world number one, until a hypothetical final. And it is that Fabio Fognini, the innocent hand of the draw as defender of the crown, has placed him at the bottom of the table with Daniil Medvevev as the main favorite. It should be remembered that the Russian is the second ATP racket.

On the side of Nadal, who is looking for his twelfth wound in Mnaco, there are Grigor Dimitrov and Andrey Rublev, among others.

Nole, on the other hand, will have a hypothetical semifinals with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Serbian has come out the worst in the pairings since he could debut in the second round with the promising Italian Jannik Sinner, which has just finished at the 1,000 Masters in Miami.