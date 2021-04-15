Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Quarterfinal Analysis

Friday arrives and that means that tomorrow we will have an exciting quarter-final day in the tournament of Monte Carlo 2021. The eight best tennis players come together on a day in which we will enjoy very high-level matches from very early on. Until then we have not had a tournament without great moments, some of them with surprise included, such as the defeat of the world number one, Novak Djokovic, at the hands of Daniel Evans. It is the first major tournament of a clay court tour in which all the favoritism falls on Rafael Nadal, but in which many young people are hungry to challenge him … starting, tomorrow, with Andrey Rublev.

Stefanos Tsitsipas [4] vs Alejandro Davidovich – 11:00

It’s Davidovich’s time. The Malaga player has taken advantage of a very open box to hit the blow and sneak into his first quarter-finals in a Masters 1000. He is a more complete player, less given to madness and with clearer patterns from the back of the court. Foki comes to this appointment without yielding a single set, after his first victory against a top-10 and with the confidence of the one known to be on a streak. Alejandro’s impudence and self-confidence will seek to play with the head of a Tsitsipas that, so far, is showing itself to be very solid in the Principality.

Every time the Greek has been able to find his first serve, his matches have turned into an imperial walk. Seamless against Karatsev or Garin, that open serve + parallel forehand combination is working like a charm. How often he will be able to use it is probably the key to a duel, hitherto unprecedented on the circuit. It is the unpredictability of Davidovich against the calm and ambition of Tsitsipas. It is certainly not a bad dish to whet your appetite.

Daniel Evans vs David Goffin [12] – Following the previous match

The game that nobody expected to see. It is not, far from it, because its two protagonists are bad players … but for the simple fact that Novak Djokovic Y Alexander Zverev they were his rivals in the round of 16. Much has been said about Dan’s triumph over the world number one, and it is worth remembering the strategy of the game that allowed the British to take the lead in many exchanges.

Entangle your rival with your slice in an exchange of crossed backhands and take the opportunity to attack the first short ball that is found. A complicated recipe to execute on clay, but one that becomes less difficult if the wet and heavy conditions prevent your opponent’s ball from bouncing too much. The Brit wants to get a new trick out of his wand against a Goffin who seems having regained confidence and his lively and agile tennis. The Belgian has also not given up a single set and has here a wonderful opportunity to feel like a winner again on an important stage. A difficult prognosis game in which anything can happen, which has a unique precedent (2020 ATP Cup group stage, Evans’ double 6-4 victory).

Casper Ruud vs Fabio Fognini [15] – Not before 2:00 p.m.

Two specialists on clay they will meet in the central strip of the day in a match where it is necessary to analyze multiple edges. The level of play of both is being, at least this week, very high: Ruud hammers his rivals with his inverted right, which every year is a more powerful and heavier blow and that on clay makes him multiply dividends, while Fognini seems focused on a week in which he defends his 2019 title.

Casper’s solid, pure earthling style of play may despair of the Italian, but you also have to take into account the track time of both players: while Fognini has not given any sets or excessive hours, the Norwegian finished just a few hours ago a marathon round of 16 match against Pablo Carreño. With the physical issue in Fognini’s favor, Casper’s options go through dictating play with his forehand, especially with a parallel that dodges Fognini’s barbarous backhand. Two players with very marked styles and capable of giving a great show from the bottom … as if to miss it. (H2H in favor of Ruud 2-0: wins in the ATP Cup 2020 (6-2, 6-2) and in Hamburg 2020 (6-3, 6-3)

Andrey Rublev [6] vs Rafael Nadal [3] – Following the previous match

Five games in two games. That is all the ground that the King of the Earth has given in his first two commitments in Monaco, an overwhelming baggage with which he shows that he is not for jokes on this clay tour. Imagining any of the remaining players in this box beating Rafa seems like a chimera, but Andrey Rublev wants to be the first to try it.

However, the Russian also comes from breaking down in his round of 16 match, living a thriller three hours before Roberto Bautista That left him practically cramped. His recovery must be quick and effective, although the organization has wanted to do him a favor by placing this duel as the last of the day. Open the track a lot With your first serve and trying to land powerful forehands on your continuation hit or on your second trade hit are the indisputable premises of what seems like mission impossible. It is also a good time to see the real level of a Nadal who, so far, has not found an opponent on his beloved clay. The only two precedents say it all: Rafa’s resounding victories at the 2017 Us Open and the 2020 ATP Finals, with a Russian who has not passed 6-4 against the Mallorcan. Time to turn the tables?