Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Paire: “I don’t care about tennis because the circuit has rotted, this has become a cemetery”

Updated 04/12/2021 – 09:29

The Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 officially began yesterday in its main draw and one of the protagonists was Benoit Paire who lost again in a first round with Jordan Thompson, with a score of 6-4, 6-7 (3) and 7-6 (5).

The organization, being a French player, scheduled his match on center court. Not even that motivated Benoit, who jumped into the sand with his mobile phone in hand: “I don’t care about tennis, this has become a cemetery. I have to play doubles and when I can I go home, I have it to two hours. Monte Carlo used to be one of the best tournaments in the world and now we are in front of a sad atmosphere. It is what all the players think, but only I dare to say, “he confessed.

Paire, who next week is enrolled in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, goes further: “The circuit has rotted and I am not going to retract my comments. I do not care to win or lose. It is the same to throw a winning shot than doing a double fault. Since there isn’t any kind of environment, you don’t notice the difference. Normal life seems like shit to me right now. ”

Despite not winning a match since the Open 250 in Cordoba against Nicols Jarry, Benoit remains 35th in the ranking at 31 years of age thanks to the new scoring system created during the pandemic.