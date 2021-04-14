Masters 1000 Monte Carlo – Nadal’s placid debut against Delbonis

04/14/2021

Rafael Nadal debuted with a solvent victory at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. The Spanish, third top seed in this year’s edition, beat the Argentine in two comfortable sets Federico Delbonis (6-1 and 6-2, in 1h20).

The balearic returned to compete on clay six months after lifting his 13th Roland Garros last October and he did it without hesitation and with a remarkable success in service. He finished his first game on clay this year with 77% of points earned on his first serve.

Positive first contact for Rafa with a view to winning his twelfth title in the Monegasque principality. Djokovic, hours before, he also liquidated the Italian ‘pearl’ Jannik Sinner and he continues to be the man to beat on this first date of the clay court tour.

His next rival for a place in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 will be the Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov, which also eliminated the French today Jerémy Chardy (7-6 (3) and 6-4).